Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 366,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares during the period.

BSJM stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

