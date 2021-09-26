Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 204.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

