Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $125.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

