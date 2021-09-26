Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,080 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in International Paper by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

