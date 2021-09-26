Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,960 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

