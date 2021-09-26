Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after buying an additional 431,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after buying an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after buying an additional 307,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $52.39. 365,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,426. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

