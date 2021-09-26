Ellaism 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $41,128.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.44 or 0.07085173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00109651 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.