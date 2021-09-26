Elena Prokupets Sells 19,180 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Elena Prokupets sold 10,321 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $517,494.94.

On Friday, September 17th, Elena Prokupets sold 10,840 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $542,542.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26.

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20.

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

