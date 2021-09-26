Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Element Solutions has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

