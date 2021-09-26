Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Raised by Marcho Partners LLP

Marcho Partners LLP lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises approximately 11.8% of Marcho Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $175,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 75.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 26.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.34. 504,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,298,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,628 shares of company stock valued at $86,257,254. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.