Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches One Day Volume of $24,411.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $24,411.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,012,588 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

