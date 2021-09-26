Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $65,000 Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

