Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 93,334 Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,334 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Onconova Therapeutics were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $63.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

