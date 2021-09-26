Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 2,510 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,133 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $7.77 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

