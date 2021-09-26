Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 711 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alteryx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

AYX opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,337,925. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

