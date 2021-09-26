Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $149,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE E opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -302.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

