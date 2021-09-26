Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $119,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $499,395,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $91,134,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,714,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,206,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,439,000.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

