ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $325.69

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.69 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 318.15 ($4.16). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 322 ($4.21), with a volume of 77,008 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 324.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 347.04. The firm has a market cap of £218.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider Frank Armstrong bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

