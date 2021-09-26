Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Shares of ECC opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 254,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

