Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,152 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 552,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,612,000 after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $119.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

