Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 352 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER opened at $119.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.