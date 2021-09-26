Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASX. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

