Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 856 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 747,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $560,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 226,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $97.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.