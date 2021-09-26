Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 434,688 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 510.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 106,552 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

