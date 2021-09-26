Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 683 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 554,347 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after buying an additional 401,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

