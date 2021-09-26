Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.91 Million

Analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post $220.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.00 million and the lowest is $219.84 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $168.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $912.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,986 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 284.51, a P/E/G ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

