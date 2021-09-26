DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson to Neutral

Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

