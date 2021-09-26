DragonVein Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,896.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $4.37 million and $146,896.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,219.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.91 or 0.01186733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.00512720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00299553 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000712 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.