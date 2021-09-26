Douglas Kass Buys 19,500 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.80.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
ASPU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
