Douglas Kass Buys 19,500 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Group in the first quarter worth $3,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

