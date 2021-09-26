Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,039 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.15, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

