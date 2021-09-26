Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.40 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.980 EPS.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.