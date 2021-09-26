Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Hits $26.71 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $26.71 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00349615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000684 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,433,118,833 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

