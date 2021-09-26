dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 15,170 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,035% compared to the average volume of 1,336 call options.

Shares of DMYI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. III alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,424,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,726,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth $8,474,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 619,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 78,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at $5,924,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.