dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 15,170 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,035% compared to the average volume of 1,336 call options.
Shares of DMYI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $15.39.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile
dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.
