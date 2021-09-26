DMScript (DMST) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,288.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, DMScript has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $356,985.74 and approximately $2,288.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00101721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00129313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,436.26 or 1.00229663 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.24 or 0.06911556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00751512 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

