Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $167,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after acquiring an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 44.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 307,562 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 21.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $636,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,838 shares in the company, valued at $30,879,661.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,575 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,984 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Diodes stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

