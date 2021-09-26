DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $2.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $13.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Bank of America raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,776. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.