Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading 4% Higher

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.87. 12,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 871,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,390 shares of company stock worth $1,245,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,112,000 after purchasing an additional 52,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after acquiring an additional 418,204 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.