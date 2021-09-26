DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Lifted by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 15.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in DexCom by 264.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.25.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $560.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.38. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,740 shares of company stock worth $24,106,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

