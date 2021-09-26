Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €73.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.52 ($75.91).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW stock opened at €57.21 ($67.31) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €58.58 and a 200 day moving average of €54.21. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.