Deutsche Bank AG Sells 77,753 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020,039 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 77,753 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Barrick Gold worth $62,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 169,303 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 269,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 80,665 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 71,827 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.03 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

