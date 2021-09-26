Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $66,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,937.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,870.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,596.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

