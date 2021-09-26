Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,348 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $69,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average of $127.99. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

