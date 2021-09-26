Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $72,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,729 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $629.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $604.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

