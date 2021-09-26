Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,322,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,691 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $63,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

