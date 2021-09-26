Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAL. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

