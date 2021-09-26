Decentral Games (DG) Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $228.93 or 0.00529425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $75.87 million and $939,197.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00067193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00103396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00134282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,251.17 or 1.00021383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.26 or 0.07093248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.00758263 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 331,392 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

