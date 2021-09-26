Datamine FLUX Market Capitalization Tops $187,765.39 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $187,765.39 and $4,669.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00103264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.18 or 0.99948789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.99 or 0.06997472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.00753512 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 709,954 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

