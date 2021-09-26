DAD (DAD) Trading Down 24.5% This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $65.49 million and $498,610.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00125339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042580 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

