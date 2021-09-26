Cypress Capital Management LLC Invests $234,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.16 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $52.53 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

