Cypress Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $622.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.92. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

